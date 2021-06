Category: World Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 12:56 Hits: 5

A growing debate over the scope and purpose of US antitrust law has pitted traditional technocrats against an ascendant movement that is demanding stronger legislation and more aggressive enforcement. At stake are not just questions of pricing or output, but the proper functioning of American democracy.

