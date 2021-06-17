Bolton mulls lawsuit against Trump-led officials who targeted him over tell-all book: 'Abuse of power'

Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 17:31 Hits: 2

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton feels "completely vindicated" since the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) dropped its Trump-era investigation over his tell-all book. But that doesn't mean he is ready to walk away from the situation without holding Trump administration officials accountable for doing the former president's bidding.

According to USA Today, Bolton is considering the avenues of legal action he can take against the former officials involved in the case. Briefly speaking to the publication, Bolton said, "I'm going to be looking at what the appropriate remedies are."

After a failed attempt to block the release of Bolton's book, "The Room Where It Happened," Trump's DOJ filed another lawsuit against Bolton. In the book, Bolton depicted former President Donald Trump as "erratic, uninformed and driven solely by self-interest," according to the publication. They also launched a grand jury investigation to determine whether or not Bolton violated the law in disclosing classified information.



Bolton anoted that both cases were "impermissible and represented an abuse of power" and the lawyers involved likely have some "legal, ethical liabilities."

A spokesperson for the Biden-led DOJ released a statement confirming the cases had been closed. Sarah Tinsley, who works as an aide for Bolton, released a statement about the decision.

"We are very pleased that the Department of Justice has dismissed with prejudice its civil lawsuit against Ambassador Bolton and has terminated grand jury proceedings," she said.

Tinsley added, "We argued from the outset that neither action was justifiable, because they were initiated only as a result of President Trump's politically motivated order to prevent publication of the Ambassador's book before the 2020 election."

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/06/bolton-ponders-lawsuit-against-trump-led-officials-who-targeted-him-over-tell-all-book/