Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 23:25 Hits: 3

World powers promised on Thursday to supportĀ Lebanon's army to prevent its collapse amid the deepest political and economic crisis since the Middle East nation's 1975-1990 civil war, but they did not announce any tangible aid.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210617-global-powers-promise-to-help-lebanon-s-crisis-hit-army