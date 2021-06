Category: World Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 09:01 Hits: 6

TOKYO (Reuters) -Thirsty Tokyo residents are about to get a bit of a break just as the summer heat arrives with authorities in the Japanese capital preparing to relax a ban on alcohol in restaurants and bars when it lifts a coronavirus state of emergency. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/06/18/drink-up-drink-fast-drink-alone-tokyo-to-ease-alcohol-curbs