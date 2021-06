Category: World Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 08:22 Hits: 6

Former Kyrgyz Deputy Prime Minister Taiyrbek Sarpashev has been arrested as part of an investigation into alleged corruption during the development of the Kumtor gold mine project.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kyrgyz-deputy-prime-minister-kumtor-mine/31314295.html