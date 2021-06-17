The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biden, Barack Obama and others applaud Supreme Court decision ro save Obamacare: 'A big win'

Category: World Hits: 2

On Thursday, June 17, the Affordable Care Act of 2010, a.k.a. Obamacare, survived yet another Republican attack when the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its decision in Texas v. Californiarejecting a Texas lawsuit that challenged the ACA as unconstitutional. It was a 7-2 ruling, and the only dissenters were Justice Neal Gorsuch and Justice Samuel Alito.



President Joe Biden was quick to applaud the decision, tweeting:

BFD is short for "big fucking deal," which is how he described the law in 2010 when he was vice president under President Barack Obama.

In Texas v. California, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tried to take health care away from millions of Americans during the worst health crisis since the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918.

The White House tweeted this statement:

Obama tweeted:



Here are some other reactions to the High Court's ruling.








image
image.jpg?width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/06/obamacare-2653418664/

