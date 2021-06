Category: World Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 01:49 Hits: 3

A Mexican judge on Thursday sentenced one of the murderers of acclaimed journalist and AFP contributor Javier Valdez to 32 years and three months in prison for the killing, which sparked international condemnation.

