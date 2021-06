Category: World Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 05:21 Hits: 5

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris signed a bill into law on Thursday to make June 19 a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans, as the White House pushes to address the country's historical injustices.

