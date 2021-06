Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 23:08 Hits: 5

Israeli jets launched air strikes on Gaza overnight Thursday to Friday after militants in the Palestinian territory again set off incendiary balloons into southern Israel, the army and AFP journalists said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210617-israel-strikes-gaza-in-response-to-fire-balloons-for-second-time-since-ceasefire