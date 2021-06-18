Explainer: In France's regional elections, 2022 presidential race looms large

Category: World Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 05:02 Hits: 4

French voters go to the polls on Sunday for the first round of regional and departmental elections. Less than a year before France's 2022 presidential vote, this pandemic-delayed rendez-vous is a potential bellwether for that contest, with some contenders keen to create a springboard for higher office. FRANCE 24 looks at how these elections work, the existential stakes for political players, the far-right push for regional glory shaping the campaign, and the key races to watch.

