Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 13:40 Hits: 2

LONDON: Irish airline Ryanair is launching a legal challenge against Britain over its "traffic light" system for international travel, hoping to force a relaxation of strict rules that threaten the summer holiday season. The airline has teamed up with Manchester Airports Group (MAG) and the pair ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/ryanair-uk-airports-sue-government-over-covid-19-travel-rules-15034794