Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 13:41 Hits: 2

CHESSY, France: The Disneyland Paris theme park opened to visitors on Thursday (Jun 17) after being shuttered for nearly eight months during the pandemic, but safety measures were in force to stop the virus spreading. While cast members dressed as favourite Disney characters - among them Mickey ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/disneyland-paris-reopens-france-covid-19-lockdown-15034624