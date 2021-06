Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 15:39 Hits: 2

LUSAKA, Zambia: Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia's founding president and liberation hero, has died aged 97 at a military hospital in Lusaka where he was being treated for pneumonia, his son Kambarage said on Wednesday (Jun 16). Kaunda ruled Zambia from 1964, when the southern African nation won its ...

