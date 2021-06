Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 18:58 Hits: 2

The White House will finish allocating 80 million US-made COVID-19 shots that it has pledged to ship abroad in the coming days, with shipments going out as soon as the countries are ready to receive them, a top US official said on Thursday (Jun 17).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/white-house-to-finish-allocating-80-million-us-made-covid-19-shots-for-shipment-abroad-15035988