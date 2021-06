Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 23:11 Hits: 5

The Build Back Better World plan builds on past US efforts to boost international infrastructure financing and is not necessarily aimed at countering China’s Belt and Road Initiative, says Andre Wheeler.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/build-back-better-world-belt-road-china-g7-how-compares-15031808