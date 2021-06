Category: World Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 02:45 Hits: 5

SYDNEY/BEIJING: A World Bank-led project declined to award a contract to lay sensitive undersea communications cables after Pacific island governments heeded U.S. warnings that participation of a Chinese company posed a security threat, two sources told Reuters. The former Huawei Marine ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/pacific-undersea-cable-project-sinks-us-warns-against-china-15039278