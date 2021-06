Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 16:03 Hits: 2

A new youth group known as Encode Justice seeks to stir an “uprising for technology and algorithmic justice,” according to founder Sneha Revanur. The group’s goals range from fighting racially biased algorithms to protecting privacy rights.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2021/0617/An-uprising-Youth-activists-bring-digital-rights-to-forefront?icid=rss