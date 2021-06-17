Colorado baker fined $500 for refusing to make cake for openly trans woman

Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 23:30 Hits: 5

On Tuesday, a district judge in Denver, Colorado, ruled in favor of an openly trans woman whose request for a local Christian baker to make her a birthday cake was refused. If “Colorado” and “baker” and, especially, “cake for an LGBTQ person” all sound a little familiar, that’s likely because you recall the 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in which a baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple achieved a partial victory. Even more familiar? Yup: It’s the same baker now.

The baker, Jack Phillips of Masterpiece Cakeshop, told Autumn Scardina, the trans woman and attorney who wanted to order a birthday cake, he could not make the cake because of its message, as reported by the Associated Press. This came up after Scardina informed him that she wanted the cake to be blue on the outside and pink on the inside, as she wanted to celebrate her transition on her birthday. Denver District Judge A. Bruce Jones determined this case ultimately came down to a refusal to sell a product.

"The anti-discrimination laws are intended to ensure that members of our society who have historically been treated unfairly,” Jones wrote in part, as reported by the AP, “who have been deprived of even the every-day right to access businesses to buy products, are no longer treated as 'others.” The ruling ordered Phillips to pay a $500 fine. That amount is the maximum fine for one violation of the state’s anti-discrimination act.

"This is about a business that is open to the public that simply says to an entire class of people in the community that your identity, who you are, is something that is objectional," John McHugh, one of the attorneys representing Scardina, stated.

Back in 2017, the Supreme Court announced it would hear Phillips’ appeal in the same-sex marriage wedding cake case. Scardina attempted to order her cake on that same day. She has since clarified her order was not attempted with the intention to file a lawsuit, but rather that she wanted to see if he would actually serve LGBTQ customers. Initially, Scardina says Phillips was fine with the cake order... Until she shared she was trans and explained what the colors (blue on the outside, pink on the side) meant to her. Only then, according to Scardina, did Phillips refuse her order.

Surprising absolutely no one, the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), an anti-LGBTQ organization that the Southern Poverty Law Center designates as a hate group, represented Phillips in the first cake case. Also unsurprisingly, they are representing him in the second.

“The evidence will show that if Jack Phillips bakes that cake that it would mean he agrees a gender transition is something to celebrate,” attorneys for Phillips argued, according to LGBTQ Nation. “This lawsuit isn’t about discrimination, it’s about the freedom to disagree.” This state judge evidently disagreed, but—again, surprising no one—the AFD said it intends to appeal.

