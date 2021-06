Category: World Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 02:30 Hits: 5

It is Thursday! We are going into a historic weekend, commemorating the day when the news of slavery’s end finally came to Texas. It is a reminder that Texas lost the war, and for all of their pretend independence, they were Civil War losers who have always needed the United States’ support in order to exist with any autonomy.

Here are some stories you may have missed today!

And from the community:

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2035777