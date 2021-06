Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 19:43 Hits: 1

U.S. President Joe Biden said talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, focused on arms control mechanisms, avoiding unintended conflicts, and improving cybersecurity. But, he said, the relationship would be based on verification and self interest rather than trust. Biden was speaking after talks with Putin in Geneva on June 16.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/us-russia-biden/31311575.html