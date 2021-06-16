Insurrection 'truther' Marjorie Taylor Greene: FBI was 'involved in organizing and carrying out the Capitol riot'

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 16:43 Hits: 1

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is attacking the Federal Bureau of Investigation, falsely claiming its "operatives…were involved in organizing and carrying out the Jan 6th Capitol riot."

Like her extremist friends on the far right Greene has become an "insurrection truther," like the 9/11 truthers who insist the attack by bin Laden was actually an "inside job" by the U.S. government, which is false.

"We need names and answers about the FBI operatives, who were involved in organizing and carrying out the Jan 6th Capitol riot," Greene tweeted Wednesday. "First they had a 'back up plan' to stop Trump in Russia Collusion witch hunt, now we are finding out they were deeply involved in Jan 6th. Deep State."

None of her claims are true. She appears to be basing her accusation on a Tuesday night Fox News segment by white supremacist host Tucker Carlson.

She attached a tweet from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who is under DOJ investigation and clearly has an ax to grind against the Dept. of Justice and FBI.

In the clip (below) former FBI Assistant Director For Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi says the Bureau may need to arrest sitting members of Congress for domestic terrorism, a reasonable response if any took any part in the January 6 insurrection to overturn the election in a violent and deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, also known as a "coup."

Carlson went ballistic, twisting Figliuzzi's words, and then – based on zero evidence, said, "How about rounding up the FBI operatives who rioted on January 6."





BREAKING: @DarrenJBeattie of Revolver News breaks down the involvement of FBI operatives who organized and particip… https://t.co/BAlMFNNI9V 1623806168.0

