'Radical social change': Tucker Carlson furious Congress voted to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 10:02 Hits: 5

White supremacist Tucker Carlson, the host of Fox News' top show and the face of the conservative cable channel, is furious that both chambers of Congress in the space of just 24 hours passed a bill to make Juneteenth a national federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

The vote in the Senate was unanimous. The vote in the House was a whopping 415 to 14, with all 14 being white Republican men 50 or older.

White supremacist Tucker Carlson, the host of Fox News' top show and the face of the conservative cable channel, is furious that both chambers of Congress in the space of just 24 hours passed a bill to make Juneteenth a national federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

The vote in the Senate was unanimous. The vote in the House was a whopping 415 to 14, with all 14 being white Republican men 50 or older.

Wednesday night Carlson used a segment attacking Chicago's Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot – who happens to be the first openly lesbian African-American to be elected mayor of a major city in the U.S. – as "America's Worst Mayor."

"What she thinks about is radical social change and this week she got an assist from the United States Congress," Carlson fear-mongered to Fox News' mostly older mostly white viewers.

"Starting this Saturday our country is getting a new Independence Day," he continued, likely riling up his audience, something he does five nights a week. He told them it will "supplant the old one, which people like Lori Lightfoot complained was 'racist," Carlson lied, with a sneer.

The new holiday's official title will be Juneteenth National Independence Day, but it does not "supplant," or replace – a word Carlson likes to use in a racist fashion – the Fourth of July, America's Independence Day.

Carlson has revealed himself to be such a far right wing extremist that he's actually angry that "not a single member of either party in the Senate opposed" the bill.

What does it say when 50 Senate Republicans support something that Tucker Carlson does not?

Carlson actually mocked Texas Republican John Cornyn as a "supposedly conservative Senator" for having co-sponsored the bill.

He went on to lament that "Lori Lightfoot understands the power of symbols. They're immensely important, that's why we have them."

President Biden is expected to sign the bill on or before Saturday.

Watch:





Tucker Carlson says recognizing Juneteenth as a national holiday is "radical social change" and seeks to replace th… https://t.co/cWHJwBjG5M 1623889186.0

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/06/tucker-carlson-2653413106/