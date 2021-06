Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 09:14 Hits: 3

After Benjamin Pavard’s head injury in France’s Euro 2020 win over Germany, questions are being asked about UEFA’s concussion protocol. The governing body have asked France to explain their response to the incident.

