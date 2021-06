Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 09:32 Hits: 6

The German Constitutional Court's ruling paves the way for the European Union to launch its multibillion-euro coronavirus recovery fund.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-top-court-rejects-afd-lawsuit-on-covid-recovery-fund/a-57932455?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf