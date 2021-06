Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 09:15 Hits: 4

Two days before Iran's presidential election, which is expected to be won by ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi, three of the six other men in the race withdrew their candidacies Wednesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210617-iran-election-race-narrows-as-third-candidate-pulls-out