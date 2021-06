Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 08:39 Hits: 2

SYDNEY: Major banks and airlines were among businesses hit by a fresh global online outage on Thursday (Jun 17), with the problem traced to US-based tech provider Akamai. An hour-long blackout hit a number of US airlines and several Australian financial firms as well as other companies dotted ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/united-states-australia-banks-airlines-online-outage-akamai-15033212