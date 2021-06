Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 08:43 Hits: 3

Fifty years after US President Richard Nixon declared a “war on drugs,” America’s strategy of repression has succeeded only in increasing violent crime, corruption, preventable disease, and incarceration. But what should replace this tried-and-failed prohibitionist approach if President Joe Biden’s administration decides to abandon it?

