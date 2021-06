Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 00:48 Hits: 3

French forces in Mali have captured a man they describe as a "high-ranking fighter of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara" (EIGS), the French military said Wednesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210617-french-forces-in-mail-arrest-high-ranking-islamic-state-group-jihadist