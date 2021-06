Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 00:34 Hits: 3

The House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to create a federal holiday commemorating Juneteenth, which until now has been the unofficial fete marking the end of slavery in the United States.

