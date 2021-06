Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 07:53 Hits: 3

KUALA LUMPUR: A Selayang Municipal Council (MPS) assistant quantity surveyor has claimed trial at the Sessions Court here to two counts of corruption involving RM5,600 over information leak on a tender four years ago. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/17/selayang-municipal-council-worker-claims-trial-to-corruption-charges