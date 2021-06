Category: World Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 18:28 Hits: 1

Canada is pressing terrorism charges against a man accused of mowing down a Muslim family with a pick-up truck, prosecutors said on Monday (Jun 14), in an attack denounced as "terrorist" by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

