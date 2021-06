Category: World Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 18:40 Hits: 1

President Vladimir Putin has renewed an offer to swap prisoners ahead of his first summit on Wednesday (Jun 14) with Joe Biden, who has come under growing pressure to win the release of Americans from Russian jails.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/putin-backs-prisoner-swap-with-us-ahead-of-biden-summit-15013870