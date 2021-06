Category: World Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 21:35 Hits: 1

Fully vaccinated visitors to Walt Disney's US theme parks will not be required to wear face masks in most areas starting on Tuesday (Jun 14), the company said, as the country's COVID-19 cases continue to decline.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/vaccinated-visitors-to-disney-s-us-parks-can-ditch-face-masks-in-most-areas-15015608