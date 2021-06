Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 11:52 Hits: 1

Iran has made 6.5 kg (14 lb) of uranium enriched to up to 60per cent, the government said on Tuesday, detailing a move that rattled the country's nuclear talks with world powers by taking the fissile material a step towards nuclear weapons-grade of 90per cent.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/iran-says-it-produced-6-5kg-of-uranium-enriched-to-60-15019606