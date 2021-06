Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 19:41 Hits: 0

Peru's leftist presidential hopeful Pedro Castillo sought on Tuesday (Jun 15) to defend his narrow lead in elections held nine days ago that his rightwing rival Keiko Fujimori is disputing as she fights to avoid an imminent corruption trial.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/peru-nervously-awaits-outcome-nine-days-after-presidential-vote-15022244