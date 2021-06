Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 20:41 Hits: 0

New York is lifting all state-mandated coronavirus restrictions after reporting that 70 per cent of the state's adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday (Jun 15).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-york-governor-lifts-remaining-covid-19-restrictions--calls-it-a--momentous-day--15021232