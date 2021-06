Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 22:26 Hits: 0

A new antibody testing study published on Tuesday (Jun 15) has found further evidence that the coronavirus was present in the United States from at least December 2019, weeks before the first confirmed case was announced on JanĀ 21, 2020.

