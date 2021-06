Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 21:50 Hits: 2

A former mayor in northern Mexico has been condemned to eight years in prison for his involvement in the 2017 murder of journalist Miroslava Breach, prosecutors said on Wednesday (Jun 16).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/ex-mayor-jailed-for-8-years-over-mexican-journalist-s-murder-15030326