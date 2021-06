Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 22:42 Hits: 4

Democratic and Republican members of the US House of Representatives will introduce legislation this week seeking to boost US support for Taiwan, part of an effort in Congress to take a hard line in dealings with China.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/pushing-against-china-us-lawmakers-plan-pro-taiwan-bill-15029706