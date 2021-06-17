The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: Biden meets Putin; Fox defends insurrection with yet another conspiracy theory

In the news today: President Biden had his first meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, and it went ... pretty much as expected. Senate Democrats are preparing to use reconciliation rules to push forward infrastructure spending in the face of unified Republican stonewalling. A new Republican conspiracy theory is ramping up, this one claiming that Actually, it wasn't Trump supporters who staged the Jan. 6 insurrection, and it wasn't antifa either. It was ... the FBI? Oh, Tucker, do you even remember the last time you felt shame?

Here's some of what you may have missed:

Biden-Putin meeting was 'constructive,' but no diplomatic breakthroughs

Done with bipartisan dithering on infrastructure, Schumer kicks off budget reconciliation process

Some Democrats are getting frustrated with Garland's foot-dragging at Justice Department

Tucker Carlson, Matt Gaetz, and MTG team for hugely dangerous claim that FBI was behind Jan. 6

As House holds Jan. 6 hearings, Gosar demands name of officer who 'laid in wait' for Ashli Babbitt

