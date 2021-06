Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 15:03 Hits: 3

PUTRAJAYA (Bernama): Improving communications and the information delivery system will be among the focal points of the Communications and Multimedia Ministry in its efforts to make the National Recovery Plan a success. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/16/improving-communications-information-delivery-among-focal-points-to-make-national-recovery-plan-a-success-says-saifuddin