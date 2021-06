Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 13:05 Hits: 5

During the COVID-19 pandemic, governments worldwide have taken advantage of technological solutions to streamline social-protection schemes. But, for all its benefits, a digital approach to welfare programs implies an obvious risk: exclusion of those on the wrong side of the digital divide.

