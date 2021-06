Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 14:10 Hits: 4

Without herd immunity (or something close to it) in Japan, hosting the Tokyo Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games is a risky bet. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga could win big if there is no new wave of infections, but that doesn't change the fact that he is willing to gamble with people’s health, livelihoods, and lives.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/japan-tokyo-olympics-pandemic-risk-by-takatoshi-ito-2021-06