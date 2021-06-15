'Been hitting the pipe a little too hard': Mike Pompeo mercilessly mocked for illegal drug pun rebrand

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 20:45 Hits: 2

2024 GOP likely presidential hopeful Mike Pompeo, the Trump-era Secretary of State, has resurrected his old leadership political action committee, CAVPAC, and drawn attention to himself with what many see as a bad illegal drug pun.

The unfortunate tweet includes the word "pipehitter," and Pompeo's made-up definition: "someone who is unapologetically American, someone who fights for our future, someone who never gives an inch, someone who is dedicated to stand against the radical Left's agenda."





Calling all unapologetic Americans to join me and become a Pipehitter. https://t.co/KO15jutDPi 1623774080.0





Be a Pipehitter. Join the @cav_pac Cavalry. https://t.co/whNqRghc9k 1623771863.0

The new "pipehitter" theme signals Pompeo distancing himself from his former boss. He had tried to position himself as the logical successor to the "America First" movement, but for reasons unspecified Pompeo is now hewing to a different brand, one that is decidedly more "Pompeo."

While the new branding may have passed a Madison Avenue test, it did not pass the Twitter test.

















@KyleKulinski Love too be a pipehitter https://t.co/cCVa6wtqib 1623786105.0





Were... were you high when you tweeted this? https://t.co/QCdxpOFqBm 1623786671.0





@mikepompeo Am I a pipehitter? No, crack is whack. But you be you, Mike. 1623787118.0





Am I the only person thinking PULP FICTION right now? https://t.co/7gufHcixjk 1623785779.0





tell me you have no gay friends without telling me you have no gay friends https://t.co/4w3FpRam2V 1623786153.0





@NerdPyle @mikepompeo Yeah, I think Mike has been hitting the pipe a little too hard. https://t.co/H1lMAmn2GB 1623785259.0





@mikepompeo You guys on the right have definitely been hitting the pipe but it doesn't match your definition. 1623782565.0





@mikepompeo honestly, "pipehitter" seems like a joke which your 20-something interns were making and you walked in… https://t.co/An0Y3Hmt8B 1623785919.0





@mikepompeo My college roommate hit his pipe too often and that's why he dropped out ???? 1623774369.0





@tony15202 @mikepompeo Jr hits the pipe daily 1623783758.0





@mikepompeo No thanks. I love being "Radical Left" Heres what that means Mike: I have empathy, a soul, I love every… https://t.co/2g1NH5qfWj 1623776189.0





@mikepompeo Fascism A political philosophy, movement, or regime that exalts nation and often race above the individ… https://t.co/QiRB6Wcerm 1623785448.0





SMOKE CRACK WITH MIKE POMPEO LETS GOO https://t.co/p7ft3rtKMR 1623781445.0





@waitmanb @mikejason73 I remember when being called a "pipehitter" had more to do with meth than supporting fascism… https://t.co/r1T4WvSUy0 1623777905.0

