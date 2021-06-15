Vermont, 1st State with 80% Vaccination, Drops All Restrictions

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 23:24 Hits: 2

Governor Phil Scott made the announcement on Monday, saying he would drop physical distancing, crowd size restrictions and mask requirements.

The Republican govenror announced, "There are no longer any state Covid-19 restriction. None."

Scott said he would allow towns and businesses to continue practices if they choose to do so.

The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, also announced Tuesday that his state would lift “virtually all” COVID-19 restrictions, after 70% of adult residents have received at least one vaccine dose.

“What does 70% mean? It means we can now return to life as we know it,” Cuomo said to a standing ovation in One World Trade Center, in Manhattan. “We’re going to make a New York that’s better than it’s ever been before. We rise as New Yorkers, ever upwards, aspirational – that’s what New Yorkers are.”

Emergency medical service providers will still wear masks for the foreseeable future in Vermont, despite vaccination status, while public transportation and long-term care workers shall also keep this given since they fall under federal guidelines.



Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announced Monday that 80% of its eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vermont is the first state in the country to reach that threshold. June 15, 2021

State officials previously planned to get rid of all restrictions by July Fourth.

“The ingenuity, creativity and dedication of all Vermonters to their friends and families, to their neighbours and to their communities, has been incredible and we should all be very proud,” Scott said.

“Through it all, we’ve shown the nation and much of the world how to respond when there is no playbook, and how to do it with civility and respect.”

In May, Mark Levine, Vermont’s health commissioner said many people would probably continue to wear masks.

“It takes time to transition,” he said. “I think it’s just a way of people saying that they need to arrive at their own comfort level and on their own timeline, and I’m all for that.”

