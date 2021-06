Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 07:47 Hits: 2

India's Taj Mahal is among the so-called New Seven Wonders of the World that has seen tourist numbers plummet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/taj-mahal-reopens-new-7-world-wonders-and-the-pandemic/a-57906849?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf