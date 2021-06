Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 08:00 Hits: 4

The group’s recent summit in Cornwall should be its last. Political leaders need to stop devoting their energy to an exercise that is unrepresentative of today’s global economy and results in a near-complete disconnect between stated aims and the means adopted to achieve them.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/g7-has-become-obsolete-and-ineffective-by-jeffrey-d-sachs-2021-06