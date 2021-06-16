The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: Texas grid again in trouble; insurrection evidence piles up as Republicans block probe

In the news today: Newly released emails show that Trump and his staff leaned hard on his Justice Department to provide justification for overturning the election Trump had just lost. As Texas prepares for a big summer heat wave, Texas electricity prices for consumers are again skyrocketing—and blackouts may follow. Democrats still don't seem to grasp that Republicans intend to obstruct absolutely everything, but especially any probes of a violent insurrection that Republicans themselves fomented.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

New emails show how far Trump went in pressuring Justice Department to overturn his election loss

Pelosi inexplicably dithers over Jan. 6 committee, wants to give McConnell shot at burying it

Texas power prices are skyrocketing again, and the people in charge say they have no idea why

After arguing with a cashier about wearing a mask, a Georgia man shot and killed her

House Republicans introduce racist, misogynistic resolution that targets the Squad

The 25 corporations that donated more than $10M to anti-LGBTQ politicians might surprise you

From the community:

Air-Minded: a Catastrophic Breakdown

Democrats Must Use the Most Powerful Word In Politics

