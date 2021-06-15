NSA Whistleblower Reality Winner Released from Prison as Family Pushes Biden to Pardon Her

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 12:14 Hits: 7

Former National Security Agency contractor Reality Leigh Winner was released from prison Monday to serve the rest of her sentence in a halfway house. We get an update from the lawyer handling her commutation and pardon process. Winner was arrested in 2017 under the Espionage Act for leaking classified government information about Russian interference in the 2016 election to reporters at The Intercept. Prosecutors told The New York Times she got the longest sentence ever given by a federal court for unauthorized disclosure of government information to the press. Winner’s family and legal team say she should receive a pardon and are calling for her sentence to be commuted. “Reality released a document that gave us information that we needed to know at a time that we absolutely needed to know it,” says Alison Grinter Allen, Winner’s attorney.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/6/15/reality_winner_released_from_prison