Category: World Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 17:58 Hits: 4

Belarusian authorities have paraded detained opposition blogger Raman Pratasevich at a news conference during which they gave their disputed version of why they diverted a Ryanair commercial fight.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/blogger-pratasevich-news-event-ryanair/31307414.html